Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (627 against 467 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 516 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +34% 627 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +10% 569 Note 11 Pro 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC 1758 Note 11 Pro +2% 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC 348019 Note 11 Pro +1% 350272 CPU 103209 - GPU 94150 - Memory 56279 - UX 95442 - Total score 348019 350272 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 836 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 836 - PCMark 3.0 score 8817 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Note 11 Pro n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Note 11 Pro n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Note 11 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date September 2020 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.