Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.