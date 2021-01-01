Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (627 against 515 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 502 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Weighs 22 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +22% 627 nits Zero X Pro 515 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Zero X Pro +2% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 810 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +13% 569 Zero X Pro 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC +5% 1758 Zero X Pro 1672 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC 348019 Zero X Pro +3% 356998 CPU 103209 - GPU 94150 - Memory 56279 - UX 95442 - Total score 348019 356998 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 836 Zero X Pro n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 836 - PCMark 3.0 score 8817 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Zero X Pro n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Zero X Pro n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Zero X Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Zero X Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 September 2021 Release date September 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero X Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.