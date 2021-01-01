Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (622 against 484 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 282K)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 561 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +29%
622 nits
Moto G 5G
484 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Moto G 5G +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
561
Moto G 5G +16%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1742
Moto G 5G +14%
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
282964
Moto G 5G +10%
311933

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Moto G 5G +2%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Moto G 5G +37%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Moto G 5G +37%
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Moto G 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 November 2020
Release date September 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
