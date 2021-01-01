Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Moto G Power (2021) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Моторола Мото G Павер (2021)
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 181K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (395 vs 266 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Moto G Power (2021)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 206.5 gramm (7.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Motorola Moto G Power (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +55%
282684
Moto G Power (2021)
181930
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (171st and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, TurboPower
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 January 2021
Release date September 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 231 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

