Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Motorola Moto G31

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (345K versus 194K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (695 against 628 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
628 nits
Moto G31 +11%
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +2%
84.6%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 810 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +61%
564
Moto G31
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +45%
1764
Moto G31
1213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC +77%
345879
Moto G31
194957
CPU 106614 59845
GPU 93617 39344
Memory 53750 35715
UX 93783 60917
Total score 345879 194957
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 NFC +18%
842
Moto G31
711
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 5 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 842 711
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6494
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Stock Android
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:40 hr -
Watching video 13:01 hr -
Gaming 05:31 hr -
Standby 119 hr -
General battery life
Poco X3 NFC
35:21 hr
Moto G31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Moto G31
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 November 2021
Release date September 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Poco X3 NFC
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
4. Apple iPhone 12 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Poco X3 NFC
6. Samsung Galaxy M32 and Motorola Moto G31
7. Motorola Moto G30 and Moto G31
8. Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G31
9. Nokia G21 and Motorola Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish