Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Nokia 3.1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 123% longer battery life (125 vs 56 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2170 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 2990 mAh
- Has a 1.47 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 14.87% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (620 against 426 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 76.7 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|310 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|69.73%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|97.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|32.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2108:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
282824
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|7.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|2990 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +87%
17:06 hr
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC +40%
14:09 hr
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +229%
31:50 hr
9:58 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2018
|Release date
|September 2020
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|1.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.
