Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 123% longer battery life (125 vs 56 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2170 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 2990 mAh
  • Has a 1.47 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.87% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (620 against 426 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 76.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Nokia 3.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 310 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 69.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97.8%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 35.4 ms 32.2 ms
Contrast - 2108:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +46%
620 nits
Nokia 3.1
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 68.6 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 138.3 gramm (4.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +21%
84.6%
Nokia 3.1
69.73%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Nokia 3.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 810 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
282824
Nokia 3.1
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 20.5 GB 7.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 2990 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +87%
17:06 hr
Nokia 3.1
9:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC +40%
14:09 hr
Nokia 3.1
10:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +229%
31:50 hr
Nokia 3.1
9:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +4%
88.4 dB
Nokia 3.1
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 May 2018
Release date September 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

