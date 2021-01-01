Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.