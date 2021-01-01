Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Nokia X20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4470 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 507 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.7%
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms 30.5 ms
Contrast - 923:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +2%
622 nits
Nokia X20
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +6%
84.6%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 810 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +11%
562
Nokia X20
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +6%
1739
Nokia X20
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +4%
274240
Nokia X20
263075
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (238th and 262nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 20.5 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Nokia X20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +7%
89.2 dB
Nokia X20
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2021
Release date September 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. It has a better display, performance, battery life, design, and sound.

