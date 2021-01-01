Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7650G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.