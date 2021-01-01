Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo A53

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Оппо А53
Oppo A53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 143K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (619 against 477 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 89.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +30%
619 nits
Oppo A53
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Oppo A53 +5%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 810 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +129%
567
Oppo A53
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +41%
1742
Oppo A53
1239
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +97%
283664
Oppo A53
143989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 August 2020
Release date September 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy M31
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Poco X2
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs F2 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Pocophone F1
6. Oppo A53 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Oppo A53 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
8. Oppo A53 vs Realme 6
9. Oppo A53 vs Oppo A52
10. Oppo A53 vs Vivo Y30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish