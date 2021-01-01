Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs F17 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo F17 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Оппо F17 Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Oppo F17 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 209K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (813 against 632 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 51 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
F17 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
632 nits
F17 Pro +29%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
F17 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo F17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 810 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +41%
569
F17 Pro
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +19%
1798
F17 Pro
1507
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +38%
288354
F17 Pro
209523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (175th and 240th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
F17 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
F17 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
F17 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
F17 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

