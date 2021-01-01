Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Find X2 Neo
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1135 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4025 mAh
- Shows 25% longer battery life (125 vs 100 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Neo
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (795 against 631 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 276K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 44 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|88.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|370 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|2.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
562
Find X2 Neo +1%
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +18%
1768
1498
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
276172
Find X2 Neo +19%
329793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (238th and 170th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|31 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +21%
17:06 hr
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Find X2 Neo +14%
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +7%
31:50 hr
29:33 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (78th and 101st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC +1%
107
106
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC +1%
98
97
Generic camera score
103
Find X2 Neo +2%
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 600 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Neo.
