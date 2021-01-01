Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Find X2 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1135 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4025 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (125 vs 100 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Neo
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (795 against 631 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 276K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Find X2 Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 88.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 370 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
631 nits
Find X2 Neo +26%
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Find X2 Neo +4%
88.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Find X2 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 810 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
562
Find X2 Neo +1%
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +18%
1768
Find X2 Neo
1498
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
276172
Find X2 Neo +19%
329793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (238th and 170th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 20.5 GB 31 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +21%
17:06 hr
Find X2 Neo
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Find X2 Neo +14%
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +7%
31:50 hr
Find X2 Neo
29:33 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (78th and 101st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC +1%
107
Find X2 Neo
106
Video quality
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
Find X2 Neo +2%
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +3%
89.2 dB
Find X2 Neo
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date September 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 600 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Neo.

