Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Realme 8i

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +5%
620 nits
Realme 8i
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +4%
563
Realme 8i
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +4%
1737
Realme 8i
1670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
275185
Realme 8i
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Realme 8i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Realme 8i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Realme 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Realme 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date September 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 173 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. It has a better software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

