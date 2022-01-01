Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 250K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (626 against 477 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 567 and 368 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Weighs 25 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +31% 626 nits Realme 9i 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610 GPU clock 810 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +54% 567 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC +18% 1768 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC +38% 346907 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 106614 81097 GPU 93617 38425 Memory 53750 68438 UX 93783 63600 Total score 346907 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 837 Realme 9i n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 837 - PCMark 3.0 score 8793 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Realme 9i n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Realme 9i n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Realme 9i n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Realme 9i n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 January 2022 Release date September 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. It has a better performance, software, camera, design, and sound.