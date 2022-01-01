Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Realme Q3s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Oppo Realme Q3s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Q3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Q3s 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 348K)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 769 and 566 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.7% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +5% 627 nits Realme Q3s 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC +1% 84.6% Realme Q3s 83.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Realme Q3s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L GPU clock 810 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC 566 Realme Q3s +36% 769 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC 1762 Realme Q3s +59% 2793 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC 348931 Realme Q3s +39% 484421 CPU 103209 1599750 GPU 94150 109038 Memory 56279 84188 UX 95442 133106 Total score 348931 484421 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 836 Realme Q3s n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 836 - PCMark 3.0 score 8817 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Realme Q3s n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Realme Q3s n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Realme Q3s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Realme Q3s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date September 2020 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Q3s. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.