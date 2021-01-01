Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Realme XT
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 25% longer battery life (125 vs 100 hours)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (619 against 444 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 213K)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
- Optical image stabilization
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 32 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|98.9%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +40%
567
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +17%
1742
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +33%
283664
213548
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (156th and 213th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +31%
17:06 hr
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Realme XT +16%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +3%
31:50 hr
30:53 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 79th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.
