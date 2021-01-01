Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4310 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (747 against 627 nits)

The phone is 11-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 42 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC 627 nits Reno 6 +19% 747 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618 GPU clock 810 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +1% 569 Reno 6 562 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC +3% 1758 Reno 6 1707 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC 348019 Reno 6 n/a CPU 103209 - GPU 94150 - Memory 56279 - UX 95442 - Total score 348019 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 836 Reno 6 +25% 1049 Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 836 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 8817 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Reno 6 n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Reno 6 n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Reno 6 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Reno 6 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 July 2021 Release date September 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.