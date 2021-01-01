Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Оппо Рено 6 Про Плас 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 88.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +4%
619 nits
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
595 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 810 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.3
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 2 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2021
Release date September 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 480 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A31
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Apple iPhone 12
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy M31
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M31
9. Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme XT
10. Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Reno 5 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish