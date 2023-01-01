Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A14 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (348K versus 147K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (348K versus 147K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 347 points

63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 347 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Price Samsung Galaxy A14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 80.2% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC +5% 84.6% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 20.5 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr - Watching video 13:01 hr - Gaming 05:31 hr - Standby 119 hr - General battery life Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr Galaxy A14 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Galaxy A14 n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Galaxy A14 n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Galaxy A14 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2020 February 2023 Release date September 2020 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.