Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (621 against 380 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 246K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|82.3%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|95.7%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|147 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1596:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|955 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +2%
568
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +4%
1758
1686
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +11%
274413
246786
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (93rd and 120th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +6%
17:06 hr
16:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Galaxy A22 5G +10%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +9%
31:50 hr
29;00 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (80th and 85th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC +8%
107
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC +31%
98
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC +16%
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2020
|June 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. It has a better display, performance, camera, design, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1