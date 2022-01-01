Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.