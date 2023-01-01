Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

61 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1000 against 631 nits)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 349K)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (40:04 vs 34:55 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 NFC
631 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +58%
1000 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 825 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~423 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
567
Galaxy A34 5G +38%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1764
Galaxy A34 5G +31%
2314
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
349544
Galaxy A34 5G +36%
475218
CPU 104613 128789
GPU 88905 137780
Memory 57352 84020
UX 98873 126359
Total score 349544 475218
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 NFC
1108
Galaxy A34 5G +108%
2302
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1108 2302
PCMark 3.0
Poco X3 NFC
8850
Galaxy A34 5G +31%
11614
Web score 6809 9558
Video editing 6110 7448
Photo editing 16799 18674
Data manipulation 7590 11062
Writing score 9760 14823
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 20.5 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:21 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 13:01 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 119 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 NFC
34:55 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +15%
40:04 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (131st and 29th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +1%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2023
Release date September 2020 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and X4 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Redmi Note 11
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Redmi Note 10S
6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A53 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A23 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Google Pixel 6a
10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Google Pixel 7a
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский