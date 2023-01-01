Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1000 against 631 nits)
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 349K)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (40:04 vs 34:55 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
36
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|390 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|100%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~423 GFLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
567
Galaxy A34 5G +38%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1764
Galaxy A34 5G +31%
2314
|CPU
|104613
|128789
|GPU
|88905
|137780
|Memory
|57352
|84020
|UX
|98873
|126359
|Total score
|349544
|475218
|Max surface temperature
|42.6 °C
|37.5 °C
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|1108
|2302
|Web score
|6809
|9558
|Video editing
|6110
|7448
|Photo editing
|16799
|18674
|Data manipulation
|7590
|11062
|Writing score
|9760
|14823
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|38 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:55 hr
|Web browsing
|13:21 hr
|13:44 hr
|Watching video
|13:01 hr
|17:53 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|06:28 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|133 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (131st and 29th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC +8%
107
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC +26%
98
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC +12%
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2023
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|0.55 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.
