Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 123K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (125 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 75 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 142.6%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +14%
619 nits
Galaxy A40
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 810 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +114%
567
Galaxy A40
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +82%
1742
Galaxy A40
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +130%
283664
Galaxy A40
123188

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 20.5 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +70%
17:06 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC +33%
14:09 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +55%
31:50 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +9%
89.2 dB
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2019
Release date September 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Lite and Poco X3 NFC
2. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
3. Realme 6 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
4. Galaxy M51 and Poco X3 NFC
5. Poco M2 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
6. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40
7. Mi A3 and Galaxy A40
8. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A40
9. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A40
10. P40 Lite and Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish