Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A41

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 173K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (125 vs 102 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
619 nits
Galaxy A41
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 810 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +85%
567
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +46%
1742
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +63%
283664
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (156th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 20.5 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +19%
17:06 hr
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Galaxy A41 +14%
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +31%
31:50 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (53rd and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +5%
89.2 dB
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

