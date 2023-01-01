Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.