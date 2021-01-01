Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3300 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 140K)
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (125 vs 93 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.91% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 74.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.7%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +4%
622 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018)
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +13%
84.6%
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 810 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC +102%
282964
Galaxy A7 (2018)
140145

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 20.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +47%
17:06 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018) +7%
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +25%
31:50 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +5%
89.2 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018)
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2018
Release date September 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
