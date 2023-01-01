Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy M53 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Samsung Galaxy M53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (796 against 629 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (796 against 629 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 348K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 348K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Price Samsung Galaxy M53 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.3% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 98.8% PWM 2358 Hz 244 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Galaxy M53 +27% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Galaxy M53 +1% 85.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 20.5 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (44% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 17:43 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:23 hr Standby 119 hr 116 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr Galaxy M53 +2% 36:06 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (111th and 95th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Galaxy M53 n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Galaxy M53 n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Galaxy M53 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC +9% 89.2 dB Galaxy M53 82.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 April 2022 Release date September 2020 April 2022 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.53 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M53. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.