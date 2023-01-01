Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Galaxy M53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy M53

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Самсунг Галакси М53
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Samsung Galaxy M53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (796 against 629 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 348K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Galaxy M53

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 244 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 NFC
629 nits
Galaxy M53 +27%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Galaxy M53 +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy M53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 810 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
564
Galaxy M53 +29%
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1767
Galaxy M53 +14%
2019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
348996
Galaxy M53 +26%
439166
CPU 103209 104808
GPU 94150 132253
Memory 56279 92909
UX 95442 110164
Total score 348996 439166
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 NFC
1104
Galaxy M53 +99%
2199
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1104 2199
PCMark 3.0
Poco X3 NFC
8861
Galaxy M53 +10%
9726
Web score 6873 7860
Video editing 6152 6993
Photo editing 16749 15041
Data manipulation 7567 9120
Writing score 9611 11490
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size 20.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (44% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:40 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 13:01 hr 17:43 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:23 hr
Standby 119 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 NFC
35:21 hr
Galaxy M53 +2%
36:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X3 NFC +9%
89.2 dB
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2022
Release date September 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M53. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Poco F3
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
8. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Poco M3
9. Samsung Galaxy M53 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy M53 and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish