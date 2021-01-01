Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (125 vs 107 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 278K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (784 against 620 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.79% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 92.39%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 95.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
620 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +26%
784 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +9%
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 810 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
278659
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +58%
439605
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 20.5 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +41%
17:06 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +31%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +3%
32:32 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (77th and 99th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +4%
89.2 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
85.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 August 2019
Release date September 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7

