Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
- Shows 17% longer battery life (125 vs 107 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 278K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (784 against 620 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 7.79% more screen real estate
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|495 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|92.39%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|95.4%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +24%
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1755
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +45%
2542
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
344632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
278659
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +58%
439605
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|31.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +41%
17:06 hr
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +31%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
31:50 hr
32:32 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (77th and 99th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +18%
126
Video quality
Generic camera score
103
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +14%
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|0.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.
