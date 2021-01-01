Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Galaxy S10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (125 vs 110 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (462K versus 287K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (705 against 639 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 732 and 572 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.3%
PWM 2358 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 32 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
639 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite +10%
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Galaxy S10 Lite +4%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 810 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1791
Galaxy S10 Lite +36%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
287934
Galaxy S10 Lite +61%
462426
AnTuTu Android Results (168th and 69th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 20.5 GB 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +28%
17:06 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +35%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +9%
34:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.8 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 January 2020
Release date September 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (42.9%)
24 (57.1%)
Total votes: 42

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
