Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size Comes with 1460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3700 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 348K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 348K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (858 against 629 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (858 against 629 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.3% PWM 2358 Hz 239 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 10 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Galaxy S22 +36% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 20.5 GB 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr - Watching video 13:01 hr - Gaming 05:31 hr - Standby 119 hr - General battery life Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Galaxy S22 +11% 119 Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Galaxy S22 +18% 116 Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Galaxy S22 +17% 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Galaxy S22 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date September 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.