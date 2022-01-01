Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Tecno Camon 18P VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Tecno Camon 18P Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (626 against 547 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.8% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +14% 626 nits Camon 18P 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Camon 18P 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +5% 567 Camon 18P 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC 1768 Camon 18P +6% 1874 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC 346907 Camon 18P 347974 CPU 106614 - GPU 93617 - Memory 53750 - UX 93783 - Total score 346907 347974 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 837 Camon 18P n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 837 - PCMark 3.0 score 8793 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 8.0 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 1.7x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS - 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Focal length: 45 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Camon 18P n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Camon 18P n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Camon 18P n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Camon 18P n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date September 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.