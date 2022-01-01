Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Tecno Camon 18P
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (626 against 547 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
- The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.8%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +5%
567
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1768
Camon 18P +6%
1874
|CPU
|106614
|-
|GPU
|93617
|-
|Memory
|53750
|-
|UX
|93783
|-
|Total score
|346907
|347974
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|837
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8793
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|HIOS 8.0
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
31:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 1.7x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|December 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 18P.
