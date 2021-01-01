Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Tecno Phantom X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (627 against 447 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4700 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 502 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
- The phone is 10-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|91.3%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +13%
569
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +7%
1758
1646
|CPU
|103209
|94218
|GPU
|94150
|101671
|Memory
|56279
|69897
|UX
|95442
|95887
|Total score
|348019
|358480
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|836
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8817
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|HIOS 7.6
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +18%
17:06 hr
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Phantom X +15%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
31:50 hr
Phantom X +19%
37:37 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (95th and 82nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|8000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|June 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|July 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Phantom X.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1