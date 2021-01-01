Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Tecno Phantom X VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (627 against 447 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4700 mAh

Stereo speakers

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 502 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate

The phone is 10-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 91.3% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +40% 627 nits Phantom X 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Phantom X +8% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 810 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +13% 569 Phantom X 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC +7% 1758 Phantom X 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC 348019 Phantom X +3% 358480 CPU 103209 94218 GPU 94150 101671 Memory 56279 69897 UX 95442 95887 Total score 348019 358480 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 836 Phantom X n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 836 - PCMark 3.0 score 8817 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Phantom X n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Phantom X n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Phantom X n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Phantom X n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 June 2021 Release date September 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Phantom X.