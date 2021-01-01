Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Vivo V21e 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Vivo V21e 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 50 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.4% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +5% 627 nits V21e 5G 596 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Gray, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% V21e 5G 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +4% 569 V21e 5G 547 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC +2% 1758 V21e 5G 1717 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC +2% 348019 V21e 5G 342001 CPU 103209 107237 GPU 94150 88273 Memory 56279 58515 UX 95442 88823 Total score 348019 342001 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 836 V21e 5G +32% 1103 Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 836 1103 PCMark 3.0 score 8817 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11.1 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 V21e 5G n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 V21e 5G n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 V21e 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB V21e 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 May 2021 Release date September 2020 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.