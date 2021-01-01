Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Vivo X60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.