Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Vivo X60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (634K versus 277K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 860 and 560 points
  • Weighs 39.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Vivo X60

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
619 nits
Vivo X60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Vivo X60 +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Vivo X60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 810 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
560
Vivo X60 +54%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1751
Vivo X60 +68%
2934
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
277867
Vivo X60 +128%
634567
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 11.1
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Vivo X60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Vivo X60
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Vivo X60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
Vivo X60
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 December 2020
Release date September 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

