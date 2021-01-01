Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 246K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (630 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 26 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.7% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 35.4 ms - Max. Brightness Poco X3 NFC +41% 630 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619 GPU clock 810 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 NFC +49% 567 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 NFC +34% 1755 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 NFC +41% 347540 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 103209 65039 GPU 94150 54320 Memory 56279 50917 UX 95442 76732 Total score 347540 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 NFC 836 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 836 - PCMark 3.0 score 8817 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 20.5 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Vivo Y53s n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Vivo Y53s n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Vivo Y53s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 June 2021 Release date September 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.