Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi 11T VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Xiaomi 11T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.1% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 99.8% PWM 2358 Hz 120 Hz Response time 35.4 ms 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Xiaomi 11T +27% 797 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC 84.6% Xiaomi 11T +1% 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size 20.5 GB 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 10:40 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 19:20 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:07 hr Standby 119 hr 111 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr Xiaomi 11T 35:12 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (111th and 114th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC +11% 107 Xiaomi 11T 96 Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Xiaomi 11T +8% 106 Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC +11% 103 Xiaomi 11T 93

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC +1% 89.2 dB Xiaomi 11T 88.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 September 2021 Release date September 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.