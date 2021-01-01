Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs 11T Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Shows 36% longer battery life (125 vs 92 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (634K versus 345K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (832 against 626 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|85.1%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35.4 ms
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
11T Pro +101%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1769
11T Pro +116%
3814
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
345927
11T Pro +84%
634827
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|20.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +37%
17:06 hr
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
11T Pro +1%
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +41%
31:50 hr
22:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
11T Pro +30%
139
Video quality
98
11T Pro +12%
110
Generic camera score
103
11T Pro +21%
125
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2020
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.558 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.986 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.
