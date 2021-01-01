Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (125 vs 92 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (634K versus 345K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (832 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 35.4 ms -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
626 nits
11T Pro +33%
832 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
11T Pro +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 810 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
564
11T Pro +101%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1769
11T Pro +116%
3814
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 NFC
345927
11T Pro +84%
634827
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 20.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +37%
17:06 hr
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
11T Pro +1%
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +41%
31:50 hr
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X3 NFC
107
11T Pro +30%
139
Video quality
Poco X3 NFC
98
11T Pro +12%
110
Generic camera score
Poco X3 NFC
103
11T Pro +21%
125

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC
89.2 dB
11T Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2021
Release date September 2020 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Samsung Galaxy A21s
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Samsung Galaxy M31
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11
9. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Xiaomi Poco F3
10. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish