Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Mi Mix 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Mi Mix 2

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 92% longer battery life (125 vs 65 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (628 against 480 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Mi Mix 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.05%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 35.4 ms 43 ms
Contrast - 1748:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC +31%
628 nits
Mi Mix 2
480 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 NFC +4%
84.6%
Mi Mix 2
81.05%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 540
GPU clock 810 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +46%
558
Mi Mix 2
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC +4%
1740
Mi Mix 2
1681
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 NFC
n/a
Mi Mix 2
167008
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
276935
Mi Mix 2
277451
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 20.5 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +86%
17:06 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC +53%
14:09 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC +81%
31:50 hr
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 40.82 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +3%
89.2 dB
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2017
Release date September 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Poco X3 NFC
2. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
4. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Poco X3 NFC
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Mix 2
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Mi Mix 2
8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S or Mix 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish