Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.