Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 NFC vs Poco F2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs F2 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 460 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (537K versus 283K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (846 against 619 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 912 and 567 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 NFC
vs
Poco F2 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 87.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 2358 Hz 177 Hz
Response time 35.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 NFC
619 nits
Poco F2 Pro +37%
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%
Poco F2 Pro +3%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 810 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
567
Poco F2 Pro +61%
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 NFC
1742
Poco F2 Pro +89%
3297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 NFC
283664
Poco F2 Pro +89%
537340
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (156th and 29th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 20.5 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 NFC +4%
17:06 hr
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Poco F2 Pro +79%
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr
Poco F2 Pro +15%
36:26 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 8th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 NFC +7%
89.2 dB
Poco F2 Pro
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 May 2020
Release date September 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
116 (43.9%)
148 (56.1%)
Total votes: 264

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
5. OnePlus Nord vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
9. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
10. Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish