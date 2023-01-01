Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Poco M5s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Xiaomi Poco M5s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on September 7, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 564 and 512 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (752 against 629 nits)

Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (752 against 629 nits) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Weighs 36.2 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.5% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.7% 91.8% PWM 2358 Hz Not detected Response time 35.4 ms 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 NFC 629 nits Poco M5s +20% 752 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.46 mm (6.32 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 178.8 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 NFC +1% 84.6% Poco M5s 83.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size 20.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:40 hr 12:40 hr Watching video 13:01 hr 15:00 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 06:25 hr Standby 119 hr 117 hr General battery life Poco X3 NFC 35:21 hr Poco M5s +1% 35:39 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (111th and 101st place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 NFC 107 Poco M5s n/a Video quality Poco X3 NFC 98 Poco M5s n/a Generic camera score Poco X3 NFC 103 Poco M5s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 NFC +9% 89.2 dB Poco M5s 81.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 September 2022 Release date September 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.558 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.986 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5s. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.