Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1191 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3969 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (819 against 533 nits)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (36:48 vs 32:10 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.6%
PWM 2404 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
533 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +54%
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +1%
84.6%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro
563609
iPhone 11 Pro Max +8%
608314
CPU 150408 175209
GPU 205230 231377
Memory 98989 80239
UX 110355 127285
Total score 563609 608314
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3455
iPhone 11 Pro Max +116%
7456
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 20 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 3455 7456
PCMark 3.0 score 10788 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 16:42 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 119 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +14%
36:48 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (127th and 52nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro +3%
88.3 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date April 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

