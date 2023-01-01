Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Comes with 2933 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 2227 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.27 inches larger screen size
- Shows 29% longer battery life (31:56 vs 24:46 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (677K versus 562K)
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (622 against 530 nits)
- 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12.6 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|85.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|995:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|135 g (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max clock
|2960 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
iPhone 12 mini +118%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2572
iPhone 12 mini +62%
4158
|CPU
|147657
|188306
|GPU
|207179
|290180
|Memory
|100644
|73618
|UX
|111058
|126263
|Total score
|562150
|677378
|Max surface temperature
|44.1 °C
|-
|Stability
|97%
|69%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|3456
|7670
|Web score
|8066
|-
|Video editing
|6258
|-
|Photo editing
|21732
|-
|Data manipulation
|8689
|-
|Writing score
|12293
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:29 hr
|Web browsing
|11:51 hr
|09:23 hr
|Watching video
|10:33 hr
|09:46 hr
|Gaming
|05:14 hr
|04:56 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|78 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|November 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 mini. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.
