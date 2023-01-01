Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 835 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4325 mAh

Comes with 835 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4325 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 29% longer battery life (41:09 vs 31:56 hours)

Shows 29% longer battery life (41:09 vs 31:56 hours) 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 562K)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 562K) Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (799 against 530 nits)

Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (799 against 530 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI) OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 99.7% PWM 2404 Hz 59 Hz Response time 37.4 ms 5 ms Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 Pro 530 nits iPhone 14 Plus +51% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% iPhone 14 Plus +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 10:33 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 05:14 hr 06:12 hr Standby 119 hr 146 hr General battery life Poco X3 Pro 31:56 hr iPhone 14 Plus +29% 41:09 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 135 Video quality Poco X3 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 146 Generic camera score Poco X3 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 Pro +11% 88.3 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2022 Release date April 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.