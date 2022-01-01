Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Comes with 2218 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 2942 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (563K versus 492K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (695 against 533 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 729 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 100%
PWM 2404 Hz Not detected
Response time 37.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 995:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
533 nits
iPhone XR +30%
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +7%
84.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
729
iPhone XR +52%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +16%
2562
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro +14%
563609
iPhone XR
492815
CPU 150408 136583
GPU 205230 179228
Memory 98989 77872
UX 110355 103093
Total score 563609 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3455
iPhone XR +52%
5261
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 20 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 3455 5261
PCMark 3.0 score 10788 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 13 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:01 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 119 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
32:10 hr
iPhone XR +3%
33:02 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (127th and 109th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro +1%
88.3 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date April 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
207 (72.6%)
78 (27.4%)
Total votes: 285

