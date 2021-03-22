Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1986 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3174 mAh
- Shows 42% longer battery life (112 vs 79 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 395K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (645 against 531 nits)
- 15% higher pixel density (456 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|85.41%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|98.8%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|995:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
726
iPhone XS Max +4%
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +25%
2554
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +23%
488560
395670
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +54%
17:03 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:49 hr
iPhone XS Max +17%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +102%
32:44 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
