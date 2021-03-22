Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1986 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 3174 mAh
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (112 vs 79 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 395K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (645 against 531 nits)
  • 15% higher pixel density (456 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 395 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 98.8%
PWM 2404 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
531 nits
iPhone XS Max +21%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%
iPhone XS Max +1%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +25%
2554
iPhone XS Max
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 Pro +23%
488560
iPhone XS Max
395670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro +54%
17:03 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
iPhone XS Max +17%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro +102%
32:44 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro +14%
88.3 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date April 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (80.8%)
5 (19.2%)
Total votes: 26

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max
7. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone XS Max
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish