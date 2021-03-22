Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4680 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 722 and 648 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (856 against 529 nits)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (122 vs 112 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% -
PWM 2404 Hz -
Response time 37.4 ms -
Contrast 995:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 Pro
529 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +62%
856 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +11%
722
Pixel 5a 5G
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro +29%
2538
Pixel 5a 5G
1961
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +7%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +86%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (107th and 18th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2021
Release date April 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 421 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

