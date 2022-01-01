Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4410 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (881 against 539 nits)
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 569K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|83%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|96.9%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|37.4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|995:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
736
Pixel 6a +43%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2590
Pixel 6a +11%
2881
|CPU
|144978
|229804
|GPU
|206674
|299774
|Memory
|95042
|114943
|UX
|119816
|142121
|Total score
|569351
|787869
|Stability
|98%
|55%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|3456
|6058
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10725
|9691
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|11:51 hr
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|10:33 hr
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|05:14 hr
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|119 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5480 x 3648
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.
Cast your vote
8 (44.4%)
10 (55.6%)
Total votes: 18