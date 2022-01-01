Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 Pro vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4410 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (881 against 539 nits)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 569K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 Pro
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 96.9%
PWM 2404 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 37.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X3 Pro
539 nits
Pixel 6a +63%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 Pro +2%
84.6%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
736
Pixel 6a +43%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 Pro
2590
Pixel 6a +11%
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 Pro
569351
Pixel 6a +38%
787869
CPU 144978 229804
GPU 206674 299774
Memory 95042 114943
UX 119816 142121
Total score 569351 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 Pro
3456
Pixel 6a +75%
6058
Stability 98% 55%
Graphics test 20 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 3456 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 10725 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:51 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 10:33 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:14 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 119 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Poco X3 Pro
31:56 hr
Pixel 6a +1%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 Pro +1%
88.3 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2022
Release date April 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (44.4%)
10 (55.6%)
Total votes: 18

