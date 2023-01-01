Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 VS Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860) that was released on March 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Comes with 805 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4355 mAh

Comes with 805 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4355 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 10% longer battery life (31:56 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (31:56 vs 29:08 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (964 against 530 nits)

Delivers 82% higher peak brightness (964 against 530 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 562K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 562K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 98.5% PWM 2404 Hz 360 Hz Response time 37.4 ms 3 ms Contrast 995:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X3 Pro 530 nits Pixel 7 +82% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 Pro 84.6% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5160 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:51 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 10:33 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:14 hr 05:26 hr Standby 119 hr 73 hr General battery life Poco X3 Pro +10% 31:56 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 5480 x 3648 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 Pro n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Poco X3 Pro n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Poco X3 Pro n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date April 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.